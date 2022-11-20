Share Page Support Us
Geri Allen – Home Grown Jazz (1985) Minor Music MM 004 Vinyl LP Record H75

Geri Allen – Home Grown Jazz (1985) Minor Music MM 004 Vinyl LP Record H75
Geri Allen – Home Grown Jazz (1985) Minor Music MM 004 Vinyl LP Record H75
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221120-104421
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Geri Allen – Home Grown Jazz (1985) Minor Music 004 Vinyl LP Record.Geri Allen (born June 12, 1957, Pontiac, Michigan, USA – died June 27, 2017, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA) was an American composer, educator, and jazz pianist. Allen married trumpeter Wallace Roney in 1995.

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.



