Geri Allen – Home Grown Jazz (1985) Minor Music MM 004 Vinyl LP Record H75

Geri Allen – Home Grown Jazz (1985) Minor Music 004 Vinyl LP Record.Geri Allen (born June 12, 1957, Pontiac, Michigan, USA – died June 27, 2017, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA) was an American composer, educator, and jazz pianist. Allen married trumpeter Wallace Roney in 1995.
Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
- People / Bands: Geri Allen
