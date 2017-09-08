Twitter
TRON: Legacy Soundtrack CD by Daft Punk
TRON: Legacy Soundtrack CD by Daft Punk
$12.99

$7.99


5 in stock


CDSKU: 170902-67324-1
UPC: 050087160555
Part No: D000567202
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: December 17, 2010
Item Release Date: December 7, 2010
Rating: PG
Original soundtrack to the highly anticipated 2010 motion picture, composed by the multi platinum Electronic duo Daft Punk. It’s no accident that the group’s two visionary musicians, Guy-Manuel de Homen-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, are Tron fans too. Having grown up with an admiration for the ground-breaking Tron film in the 80s, Daft Punk took on the scoring of the next chapter of the story with extraordinary thought and precision. The critically acclaimed French duo composed and produced the album. The Duo assembled a symphony of one hundred world class musicians in London and recorded the orchestra at AIR Lyndhurst Studios, Britain’s premier scoring facility.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anis Cheurfa | Beau Garrett | Bruce Boxleitner | Garrett Hedlund | James Frain | Jeff Bridges | Michael Sheen | Olivia Wilde | Serinda Swan | Yaya DaCosta
Directors: Joseph Kosinski

