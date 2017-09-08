TRON: Legacy Soundtrack CD by Daft Punk

$12.99
$7.99
UPC: 050087160555
Part No: D000567202
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Suspense
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: December 17, 2010
Item Release Date: December 7, 2010
Rating: PG
Details
Original soundtrack to the highly anticipated 2010 motion picture, composed by the multi platinum Electronic duo Daft Punk. It’s no accident that the group’s two visionary musicians, Guy-Manuel de Homen-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, are Tron fans too. Having grown up with an admiration for the ground-breaking Tron film in the 80s, Daft Punk took on the scoring of the next chapter of the story with extraordinary thought and precision. The critically acclaimed French duo composed and produced the album. The Duo assembled a symphony of one hundred world class musicians in London and recorded the orchestra at AIR Lyndhurst Studios, Britain’s premier scoring facility.
Playlists
- Overture by: Daft Punk
- The Grid by: Daft Punk
- The Son of Flynn by: Daft Punk
- Recognizer by: Daft Punk
- Armory by: Daft Punk
- Arena by: Daft Punk
- Rinzler by: Daft Punk
- The Game Has Changed by: Daft Punk
- Outlands by: Daft Punk
- Adagio for TRON by: Daft Punk
- Nocturne by: Daft Punk
- End of Line by: Daft Punk
- Derezzed by: Daft Punk
- Fall by: Daft Punk
- Solar Sailer by: Daft Punk
- Rectifier by: Daft Punk
- Disc Wars by: Daft Punk
- C.L.U. by: Daft Punk
- Arrival by: Daft Punk
- Flynn Lives by: Daft Punk
- TRON Legacy (End Titles) by: Daft Punk
- Finale by: Daft Punk
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Anis Cheurfa | Beau Garrett | Bruce Boxleitner | Garrett Hedlund | James Frain | Jeff Bridges | Michael Sheen | Olivia Wilde | Serinda Swan | Yaya DaCosta
Directors: Joseph Kosinski
