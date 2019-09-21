Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Spy Who Loved Me by Ian Fleming Hardcover Edition [86038]

The Spy Who Loved Me by Ian Fleming Hardcover Edition [86038]
View larger

$26.00

$13.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190921-78984-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ian Fleming | James Bond  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Spy Films | Thrillers
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Spy Who Loved Me by Ian Fleming Hardcover Edition.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Authors: Ian Fleming
Characters: James Bond
Project Name: The Spy Who Loved Me

Related Items

Bill Duke: My 40-Year Career on Screen and behind the Camera (2018)
Mark Twain Tonight by Hal Holbrook, 2nd Pyramid Edition, T-1687 (1968) [193120]
Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set
Cronos Criterion Collection
The Warriors Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Import]
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Alfred Hitchcock: Music from His Films – North By Northwest, Psycho, Vertigo, The 39 Steps + More
The RKO Gals Hardcover 1st Edition (1974)
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2
War of the Worlds Original Press Booklet (2005) Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Hardcover Books | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *