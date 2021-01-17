Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]

$69.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More.
Actors Include:
- Evelyn Keyes
- Dale Robertson
- Frank Lovejoy
- Cary Grant
- Cesar Romero
- Virginia Gilmore
- + More
Movies Include:
Tarzan and the Huntress
- Portrait in Black
- Tall, Dark and Handsome
- Top of the World
- Come Back, Little Sheba
- + More
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Project Name: Come Back Little Sheba | Portrait in Black | Tall Dark and Handsome | Top of the World
Subject: Cary Grant | Cesar Romero | Dale Robertson | Evelyn Keyes | Frank Lovejoy | Virginia Gilmore
