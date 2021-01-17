Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]

Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
View larger
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]
Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More [PHO987]

$69.99

$49.97


1 in stock


picsSKU: 210117-84446-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cary Grant | Cesar Romero  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Romance
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 21 Original Press Photos and Ads Cary Grant, Cesar Romero, Evelyn Keyes, Frank Lovejoy + More.

Actors Include:

  • Evelyn Keyes
  • Dale Robertson
  • Frank Lovejoy
  • Cary Grant
  • Cesar Romero
  • Virginia Gilmore
  • + More

Movies Include:

Tarzan and the Huntress

  • Portrait in Black
  • Tall, Dark and Handsome
  • Top of the World
  • Come Back, Little Sheba
  • + More

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in


Project Name: Come Back Little Sheba | Portrait in Black | Tall Dark and Handsome | Top of the World
Subject: Cary Grant | Cesar Romero | Dale Robertson | Evelyn Keyes | Frank Lovejoy | Virginia Gilmore

Related Items

The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild, Climbing 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
50 Years of Star Trek DVD
Final Fantasy X Official Strategy Guide Brady Games (2002) [658]
Witty World Magazine Issue Number 8 (Autumn 1989) [12111]
Some Like It Hot Original Motion Picture Soundtrack featuring Marilyn Monroe Singing
Cinema Year by Year 1894 – 2005 Plus Academy Awards 2005 (August 15, 2005)
The New York Ripper Special 3-Disc Limited Edition
The Age of Marvels – 80th Anniversary Marvel Comics Universe Celebration 22 x 34 Inch Poster
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert [9060]
Die Another Day Limited Edition Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by David Arnold

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Romance