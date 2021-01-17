Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]

Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]
View larger
Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]
Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]
Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]
Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]
Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More [PHO993]

$45.99

$39.88


1 in stock


picsSKU: 210117-84455-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Sophia Loren  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Romance
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Set of 18 Original Press Photos of Hollywood Starlets Actresses, Sophia Loren + More.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in


Subject: Sophia Loren

Related Items

Starcrash Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Barry
Judgment at Nuremberg Movie Tie-In Edition Signet Paperback D2025 (1961) [193130]
Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: The Ultimate Visual History Hardcover Edition
Star Wars: The Power of the Force Ben (Obi-Wan) Kenobi Action Figure (1995) [1209]
DC Comics Superman Contemporary Design Bandana
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Asian Hong Kong Letters 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Star Trek Trading Card Set (1991) Impel Company [1245]
The Man With the Iron Fists 24 x 35 inch Limited Edition Exclusive Promotional Movie Poster (2012) RZA [D53]
Zulu Dawn Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Elmer Bernstein (2015)
Conspiracy Theory

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Press Ads, Photos & Books | Romance