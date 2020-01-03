Playboy Magazine Gala Christmas Issue (Vol. 12, No. 12, December 1965) [1148]

Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine Gala Christmas Issue (Vol. 12, No. 12, December 1965)

Details

Playboy Magazine Gala Christmas Issue (Vol. 12, No. 12, December 1965).

Features Include:

  • 15 Page Portfolio of Sex Stars Including Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Kim Novak, Ursula Andress, Carroll Baker, Jayne Mansfield, Brigitte Bardot
  • Beginning a Major Novel with Vladimir Nabokov
  • Fact and Fiction by Henry Miller, John Le Carre, Jean Shepherd, Evan Hunter, Jim Bishop

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Brigitte Bardot | Carroll Baker | Elizabeth Taylor | Evan Hunter | Henry Miller | Jayne Mansfield | Jean Shepherd | Jim Bishop | John Le Carre | Kim Novak | Sophia Loren | Ursula Andress | Vladimir Nabokov

