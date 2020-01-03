Playboy Magazine Gala Christmas Issue (Vol. 12, No. 12, December 1965) [1148]

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Playboy Magazine Gala Christmas Issue (Vol. 12, No. 12, December 1965).

Features Include:

15 Page Portfolio of Sex Stars Including Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Kim Novak, Ursula Andress, Carroll Baker, Jayne Mansfield, Brigitte Bardot

Beginning a Major Novel with Vladimir Nabokov

Fact and Fiction by Henry Miller, John Le Carre, Jean Shepherd, Evan Hunter, Jim Bishop

The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.



Publication: Playboy Magazine

