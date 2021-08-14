Entertainer Marie Osmond at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0009]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
Entertainer Marie Osmond at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo.
American singer, actress, author, philanthropist and talk show host Olive Marie Osmond is a member of the show business family the Osmonds. She was never part of her family’s singing group, yet still gained success as a solo country music artist in the 1970s and 1980s. Her best known song is a remake of the country pop ballad “Paper Roses.” From 1976 to 1979, she and her brother Donny Osmond hosted the television variety show Donny and Marie.
