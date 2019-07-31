Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Marvel Gamerverse Spider-Man Miles Morales Bobble-Head Vinyl Figure #397

Funko POP Marvel Gamerverse Spider-Man Miles Morales Bobble-Head Vinyl Figure #397
$11.99

$7.97


1 in stock


po04SKU: 190731-78532-1
UPC: 889698306805
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the Spider-man Video Game – Miles Morales, as a stylized POP vinyl figure from Funko. Stylized collectable stands 3.75 inches tall, perfect for any spider fan.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 3 x 3 x 3.8 in

