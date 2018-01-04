Electra Glide In Blue Blu-ray Edition

$19.97
$14.98
UPC: 826663140606
Part No: SF14060
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: August 19, 1973
Item Release Date: June 4, 2013
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
He’s taking justice into his own hands.
The only thing good-hearted motorcycle cop John Wintergreen (Robert Blake, In Cold Blood, Baretta) wants is to become a detective…to wear a big Stetson, smoke fancy cigars and be paid to think. So when he stumbles upon a dead body, he takes the case – and proves he’s got the right stuff! But as soon as he’s promoted, he finds that the corruption he must tolerate makes his Stetson not fit so well and the cigars not taste so good. Forced to confront his own disillusionment, Wintergreen heads out on his bike, the Electra Glide, and makes another shocking discovery that could cost him his life!
Special Features
- Audio Commentary By Director James William Guercio
- Introduction By Director James William Guercio
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 113
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: A
- Language: English
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Billy Green Bush | Mitchell Ryan | Peter Cetera | Robert Blake | Royal Dano
Directors: James William Guercio
Project Name: Electra Glide In Blue
Related Items
Categories
Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Shout Factory | Throwback Space