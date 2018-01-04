Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Electra Glide In Blue Blu-ray Edition

Electra Glide In Blue Blu-ray Edition
View larger
Electra Glide In Blue Blu-ray Edition
Electra Glide In Blue Blu-ray Edition

$19.97

$14.98


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180105-69212-1
UPC: 826663140606
Part No: SF14060
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Drama | Mystery
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: August 19, 1973
Item Release Date: June 4, 2013
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

He’s taking justice into his own hands.

The only thing good-hearted motorcycle cop John Wintergreen (Robert Blake, In Cold Blood, Baretta) wants is to become a detective…to wear a big Stetson, smoke fancy cigars and be paid to think. So when he stumbles upon a dead body, he takes the case – and proves he’s got the right stuff! But as soon as he’s promoted, he finds that the corruption he must tolerate makes his Stetson not fit so well and the cigars not taste so good. Forced to confront his own disillusionment, Wintergreen heads out on his bike, the Electra Glide, and makes another shocking discovery that could cost him his life!

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary By Director James William Guercio
  • Introduction By Director James William Guercio
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 113
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: A
  • Language: English
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Billy Green Bush | Mitchell Ryan | Peter Cetera | Robert Blake | Royal Dano
Directors: James William Guercio
Project Name: Electra Glide In Blue

Related Items

Sergio Leone A Fistful of Dollars Clint Eastwood 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Darth Vader with Bounty Hunters Group Collage 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow
Metropolis 12 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Machete – Jessica Alba as Sartana 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Deadpool Original Soundtrack Album 2-LP, 180 gram Red/Black Starburst Vinyl
Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
James Cameron’s Avatar Extended Blu-ray Collector’s Edition 3-Disc Set
Mifune: The Last Samurai

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Mystery | Shout Factory | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *