The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin

View larger $12.99 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171103-68100-1

UPC: 8436563180958

Part No: 606374

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Thrillers | War

Studio: Soundtrack Factory

Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1961

Item Release Date: February 24, 2017

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This amazing release includes the original soundtrack to J. Lee Thompson’s epic 1961 war film The Guns of Navarone, composed and conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin, plus bonus tracks.

This release contains the complete original soundtrack to the classic film, a British-American war epic. The screenplay by producer Carl Foreman was based on Alistair MacLean’s 1957 novel by the same title, inspired by the Battle of Leros during the Dodecanese Campaign of World War II.

The film stars Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn, along with Stanley Baker and Anthony Quayle. The music was composed and conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin.

Four versions of the popular theme song, performed by tenor saxophonist Johnny Griffin, harpist Dorothy Ashby, bandleaders Xavier Cugat, and Manny Albam have been added here as a bonus, along with Albam’s arrangements of two further movie themes composed by Tiomkin, from the films The Alamo (1960) and High Noon (1952), plus a Ramsey Lewis reading of the latter theme.

Special Features

24-Bit Remastered Edition

16-Page booklet with vintage memorabilia

Limited Edition Release

PLUS 7 bonus tracks including 4 versions of the popular theme song, performed by tenor saxophonist Johnny Griffin, harpist Dorothy Ashby, bandleaders Xavier Cugat, and Manny Albam have been added here as a bonus, along with Albam's arrangements of two further movie themes composed by Tiomkin, from the films The Alamo (1960) and High Noon (1952), plus a Ramsey Lewis reading of the latter theme.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Quayle | Anthony Quinn | David Niven | Gia Scala | Gregory Peck | Irene Papas | James Darren | Richard Harris | Stanley Baker

Directors: J. Lee Thompson

Composers: Dimitri Tiomkin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | History | Music | Soundtrack Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space | War