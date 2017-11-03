The Guns of Navarone Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Composed by Dimitri Tiomkin

$12.99
$9.98
UPC: 8436563180958
Part No: 606374
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | History | Thrillers | War
Studio: Soundtrack Factory
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1961
Item Release Date: February 24, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This amazing release includes the original soundtrack to J. Lee Thompson’s epic 1961 war film The Guns of Navarone, composed and conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin, plus bonus tracks.
This release contains the complete original soundtrack to the classic film, a British-American war epic. The screenplay by producer Carl Foreman was based on Alistair MacLean’s 1957 novel by the same title, inspired by the Battle of Leros during the Dodecanese Campaign of World War II.
The film stars Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn, along with Stanley Baker and Anthony Quayle. The music was composed and conducted by Dimitri Tiomkin.
Four versions of the popular theme song, performed by tenor saxophonist Johnny Griffin, harpist Dorothy Ashby, bandleaders Xavier Cugat, and Manny Albam have been added here as a bonus, along with Albam’s arrangements of two further movie themes composed by Tiomkin, from the films The Alamo (1960) and High Noon (1952), plus a Ramsey Lewis reading of the latter theme.
Special Features
- 24-Bit Remastered Edition
- 16-Page booklet with vintage memorabilia
- Limited Edition Release
- PLUS 7 bonus tracks including 4 versions of the popular theme song, performed by tenor saxophonist Johnny Griffin, harpist Dorothy Ashby, bandleaders Xavier Cugat, and Manny Albam have been added here as a bonus, along with Albam's arrangements of two further movie themes composed by Tiomkin, from the films The Alamo (1960) and High Noon (1952), plus a Ramsey Lewis reading of the latter theme.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Anthony Quayle | Anthony Quinn | David Niven | Gia Scala | Gregory Peck | Irene Papas | James Darren | Richard Harris | Stanley Baker
Directors: J. Lee Thompson
Composers: Dimitri Tiomkin
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | History | Music | Soundtrack Factory | Thrillers | Throwback Space | War