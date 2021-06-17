Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Story on Page One Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo Lobby Card – Hugh Griffith [H39]

The Story on Page One Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo Lobby Card – Hugh Griffith [H39]
View larger
$19.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210617-87546-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Story of Page One Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo Lobby Card – Hugh Griffith.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Nobel Son Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
JSA: Joint Security Area Special Edition Blu-ray
Arthur Penn’s Night Moves Blu-ray
The Angel Brothers Live at the 500 Club Vinyl Edition [E72]
The Heartbreak Kid 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) Charles Grodin, Cybill Shepherd [9353]
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Hardcover Trade First Edition (1986)
Lost Girl Original 12×18 inch Promotional TV Series Poster [I53]
The Man Who Laughed Graphic Novel Edition
RARE The Cannibals (Black Guardly) 13×27 inch Original Italian Insert Movie Poster (1972)
Batman Archives Volume 1 Bob Kane Hardcover (Archive Editions, Nov. 1997) [9013]
picSKU: 210617-87546-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.