The New York Ripper Special Blu-ray Edition

UPC: 827058702294
Part No: BU7022BD
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: March 4, 1982
Item Release Date: July 1, 2016
Rating: NR
Details
New York City: It’s A Nice Place To Visit, But You Wouldn’t Want To Die There! A blade-wielding psychopath is on the loose, turning The Big Apple bright red with the blood of beautiful young women. As NYPD detectives follow the trail of butchery from the decks of the Staten Island Ferry to the sex shows of Times Square, each brutal murder becomes a sadistic taunt. In the city that never sleeps, he’s the killer that can’t be stopped! Written and directed by acclaimed horror maestro Lucio Fulci (ZOMBIE, CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) and filmed on location in the mean streets of New York City, this is one of Fulci’s most savage and controversial thrillers. Now remastered in blood-soaked High-Definition from its original camera negative, THE NEW YORK RIPPER is presented completely uncut and uncensored with exclusive new Extras!
Special Features
- I'm an Actress! - Interview with Zora Kerova
NYC Locations Then and Now
Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: All
- Runtime: 93
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish
- Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD
Cast: Almanta Suska | Howard Ross | Jack Hedley
Directors: Lucio Fulci
Project Name: The New York Ripper
