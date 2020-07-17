Namco Gaming Gun for Playstation [391]

$25.99
$21.97
gunSKU: 200717-81336-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures | Video Games
Genres: Action | Crime | Game/Video Game
Studio: Namco
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Namco Gaming Gun for Playstation 1. The item is in great condition with signs of wear on the outside. Item has not been tested and is being sold without warranty. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: plastic
Project Name: Playstation
Related Items
Categories
Action | Crime | Game/Video Game | Namco | Toys & Figures | Video Games