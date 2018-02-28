Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)

Book SKU: 180301-70840-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Book Based | Crime | Cult Television | Drama

Studio: Pyramid Books

Original U.S. Release: September 17, 1965

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bombshell by G.G. Fickling is a TV tie-in paperback novel centering on the character Honey West. This is the original release paperback from 1964. It was released one year prior to the detective television series debut.

Honey West begins after the death of sexy Honey West’s (Anne Francis) father, leaving her to take over his high-tech private detective agency, assisted by rugged Sam Bolt (John Ericson) and her pet ocelot Bruce.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and wear on the cover. The pages are in very good shape, with some yellowing from age.

Specifications

Size: 4.25x7 in

Cast: Anne Francis | Irene Hervey | John Ericson

Authors: G.G. Fickling

Subject: Honey West

Project Name: Honey West (1965)

Related Items

Categories

Action | Book Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Pyramid Books | Softcover Books | Throwback Space