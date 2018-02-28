Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)

Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
View larger
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)
Honey West, Bombshell Original TV Tie-in Paperback (1964)

$21.99

$11.99


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180301-70840-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Book Based | Crime | Cult Television | Drama
Studio: Pyramid Books
Original U.S. Release: September 17, 1965
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bombshell by G.G. Fickling is a TV tie-in paperback novel centering on the character Honey West. This is the original release paperback from 1964. It was released one year prior to the detective television series debut.

Honey West begins after the death of sexy Honey West’s (Anne Francis) father, leaving her to take over his high-tech private detective agency, assisted by rugged Sam Bolt (John Ericson) and her pet ocelot Bruce.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and wear on the cover. The pages are in very good shape, with some yellowing from age.

Specifications

  • Size: 4.25x7 in

Cast: Anne Francis | Irene Hervey | John Ericson
Authors: G.G. Fickling
Subject: Honey West
Project Name: Honey West (1965)

Related Items

Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Munchkin: X-Men Edition
Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation
Marvel’s The Punisher with a Pair of Pistols 23 X 35 inch Comic Poster
Stargate SG-1 (Original 1997 Television Series) Soundtrack
Dark Skies Soundtrack – 10th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Television Score by Michael Hoenig & Mark Snow
Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet
Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
The Prince and the Nature Girl
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films

Categories

Action | Book Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Pyramid Books | Softcover Books | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *