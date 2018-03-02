Phantom Thread Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Jonny Greenwood

View larger $18.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 180303-70859-1

UPC: 075597933390

Part No: 5647772

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Drama | Romance

Studio: Focus Features | Nonesuch Records

Original U.S. Release: January 19, 2018

Item Release Date: February 9, 2018

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the score by Johnny Greenwood (Radiohead) to the 2018 couture drama Phantom Thread from director Paul Thomas Anderson (“The Master”).

Phantom Thread star Daniel Day-Lewis has announced that this may be his last performance on film.

Playlists

Phantom Thread I

The Hem

Sandalwood I

The Tailor of Fitzrovia

Alma

Boletus Felleus

Phantom Thread II

Catch Hold

Never Cursed

That's As May Be

Phantom Thread III

I'll Follow Tomorrow

House of Woodcock

Sandalwood II

Barbara Rose

Endless Superstition

Phantom Thread IV

For the Hungry Boy

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Camilla Rutherford | Daniel Day-Lewis | Lesley Manville | Sue Clark | Vicky Krieps

Directors: Paul Thomas Anderson

Project Name: Phantom Thread

Composers: Jonny Greenwood

Related Items

Categories

CD | Drama | Focus Features | Music & Spoken Word | Nonesuch Records | Romance