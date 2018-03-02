Twitter
Phantom Thread Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Jonny Greenwood
$18.98

$15.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 180303-70859-1
UPC: 075597933390
Part No: 5647772
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Romance
Studio: Focus Features | Nonesuch Records
Original U.S. Release: January 19, 2018
Item Release Date: February 9, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Featured is the score by Johnny Greenwood (Radiohead) to the 2018 couture drama Phantom Thread from director Paul Thomas Anderson (“The Master”).

Phantom Thread star Daniel Day-Lewis has announced that this may be his last performance on film.

Playlists

  • Phantom Thread I
    The Hem
    Sandalwood I
    The Tailor of Fitzrovia
    Alma
    Boletus Felleus
    Phantom Thread II
    Catch Hold
    Never Cursed
    That's As May Be
    Phantom Thread III
    I'll Follow Tomorrow
    House of Woodcock
    Sandalwood II
    Barbara Rose
    Endless Superstition
    Phantom Thread IV
    For the Hungry Boy

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Camilla Rutherford | Daniel Day-Lewis | Lesley Manville | Sue Clark | Vicky Krieps
Directors: Paul Thomas Anderson
Project Name: Phantom Thread
Composers: Jonny Greenwood

