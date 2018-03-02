Phantom Thread Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Jonny Greenwood

$18.98
Details
Featured is the score by Johnny Greenwood (Radiohead) to the 2018 couture drama Phantom Thread from director Paul Thomas Anderson (“The Master”).
Phantom Thread star Daniel Day-Lewis has announced that this may be his last performance on film.
- Phantom Thread I
The Hem
Sandalwood I
The Tailor of Fitzrovia
Alma
Boletus Felleus
Phantom Thread II
Catch Hold
Never Cursed
That's As May Be
Phantom Thread III
I'll Follow Tomorrow
House of Woodcock
Sandalwood II
Barbara Rose
Endless Superstition
Phantom Thread IV
For the Hungry Boy
