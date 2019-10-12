View larger $7.99 $4.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 191012-79390-1

UPC: 075596080620

Weight: 0.08 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Tom Cruise items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Comedy | Drama

Studio: Elektra Records

Item Release Date: July 29, 1988

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cocktail Original Movie Soundtrack Album CD.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Wild Again

by Starship Powerful Stuff

by The Fabulous Thunderbirds Since When

by Robbie Nevil Don’t Worry, Be Happy

by Bobby McFerrin Hippy Hippy Shake

by Georgia Satellites Kokomo

by The Beach Boys Rave On

by John Cougar Mellencamp All Shook Up

by Ry Cooder Oh, I Love You So

by Preston Smith Tutti Frutti

by Little Richard

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Tom Cruise

Project Name: Cocktail

Related Items

Categories

CD | Comedy | Drama | Elektra Records | Music & Spoken Word