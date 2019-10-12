Share Page Support Us
Cocktail Original Movie Soundtrack Album CD

Cocktail Original Movie Soundtrack Album CD
CDSKU: 191012-79390-1
UPC: 075596080620
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Drama
Studio: Elektra Records
Item Release Date: July 29, 1988
Details

Cocktail Original Movie Soundtrack Album CD.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

  1. Wild Again
    by Starship
  2. Powerful Stuff
    by The Fabulous Thunderbirds
  3. Since When
    by Robbie Nevil
  4. Don’t Worry, Be Happy
    by Bobby McFerrin
  5. Hippy Hippy Shake
    by Georgia Satellites
  6. Kokomo
    by The Beach Boys
  7. Rave On
    by John Cougar Mellencamp
  8. All Shook Up
    by Ry Cooder
  9. Oh, I Love You So
    by Preston Smith
  10. Tutti Frutti
    by Little Richard

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Tom Cruise
Project Name: Cocktail

