$12.99
$8.99
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Aisha Tyler items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Hat | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Cult Television | Spy Films | Television
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Archer Season 5 Promotional Skull Cap. These items were distributed at New York Comic Con 2013 by Fox Television to promote Season 5 of Archer, which premiered in January of 2014.
The item is new and still has the original tag.
Specifications
- Material: knit
Cast: Aisha Tyler | Amber Nash | Chris Parnell | H. Jon Benjamin | Jessica Walter | Judy Greer
Project Name: Archer
Related Items
Categories
Action | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Cult Television | Hat | Memorabilia | Spy Films | Television | Twentieth Century Fox