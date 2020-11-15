Share Page Support Us
Archer Season 5 Promotional Skull Cap

Archer Season 5 Promotional Skull Cap










hatSKU: 201115-83043-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Aisha Tyler  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Hat | Memorabilia
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Cult Television | Spy Films | Television
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox


Details

Archer Season 5 Promotional Skull Cap. These items were distributed at New York Comic Con 2013 by Fox Television to promote Season 5 of Archer, which premiered in January of 2014.

The item is new and still has the original tag.

Specifications

  • Material: knit

Cast: Aisha Tyler | Amber Nash | Chris Parnell | H. Jon Benjamin | Jessica Walter | Judy Greer
Project Name: Archer

