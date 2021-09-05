Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Aug 1, 2008) Christian Bale, The Dark Knight, Batman [D94]

- Publication Entertainment Weekly
- Subject Batman | Christian Bale | Katy Perry | The Dark Knight | The X-Files
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy
- More: Batman | Christian Bale | Katy Perry
Entertainment Weekly Magazine.
Includes: Christian Bale, The Dark Knight, Batman, The X-Files, Katy Perry, 90210.
Item has minor wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- Tags: Entertainment Weekly
- People / Bands: Christian Bale | Katy Perry
- Characters: Batman
- Shows / Movies: The Dark Knight | The X-Files
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers