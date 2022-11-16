Without Love (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Lucille Ball [F87]

- Cast: Carl Esmond | Felix Bressart | Katharine Hepburn | Keenan Wynn | Lucille Ball | Patricia Morison | Spencer Tracy
- Directors: Harold S. Bucquet
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Romance
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: May 1, 1945
- Rating: approved
Without Love (1945) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Lucille Ball.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
