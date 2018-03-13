Twitter
Kaleidoscope – Mass Market Paperback Edition (1966)
Kaleidoscope – Mass Market Paperback Edition (1966)
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Book Based | Comedy | Crime
Studio: Popular Library
Original U.S. Release: September 22, 1966
The romantic comedy Kaleidoscope centers on Barney Lincoln (Warren Beatty) and Angel McGinnis (Susannah York) as a pair of amorous adventurers in the gambling spots of London and the Riviera. Lincoln is a rambling gambling man who scores sensational wins at poker and chemin de fer because he’s succeeded in marking the original plates for the backs of all the playing cards manufactured in a plant in Geneva and used in all the gambling joints in Europe.

In his gambling depredation, Barney is spotted by Angel McGinnis, the daughter of a Scotland Yard Inspector McGinnis (Clive Revill) on the lookout for a man to do a job. The inspector enlists Barney’s help in playing poker with a shady London character whom Scotland Yard wants to force into financial ruin.

This book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

  • Size: 4.25x6.5 in

Cast: Clive Revill | Eric Porter | George Sewell | Jane Birkin | Murray Melvin | Stanley Meadows | Susannah York | Warren Beatty
Directors: Jack Smight
Project Name: Kaleidoscope
Authors: Michael Avallone

