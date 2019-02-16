Share Page Support Us
City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa

City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa
City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa
City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa

$25.99

$16.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77188-1
UPC: 85356000026
ISBN-10: 1932454144
ISBN-13: 978-1932454147
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime
Studio: Raijin Graphic Novels
Item Release Date: December 29, 2003
Details

The dark alleys of the Shinjuku District in Tokyo are filled with uncontrollable crime. Citizens seek the help of the City Hunter, a sure shot professional gunman who never misses his target with his Colt .357 magnum.

Specifications

  • Pages: 190
  • Size: 5 x 0.5 x 7.2 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Hojo Tsukasa

