City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa

$25.99
$16.97
Softcover BookSKU: 190216-77188-1
UPC: 85356000026
ISBN-10: 1932454144
ISBN-13: 978-1932454147
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
UPC: 85356000026
ISBN-10: 1932454144
ISBN-13: 978-1932454147
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime
Studio: Raijin Graphic Novels
Item Release Date: December 29, 2003
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The dark alleys of the Shinjuku District in Tokyo are filled with uncontrollable crime. Citizens seek the help of the City Hunter, a sure shot professional gunman who never misses his target with his Colt .357 magnum.
Specifications
- Pages: 190
- Size: 5 x 0.5 x 7.2 in
- Language: English
Authors: Hojo Tsukasa
Related Items
Categories
Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Raijin Graphic Novels | Softcover Books