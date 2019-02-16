City Hunter – Book 4 by Hojo Tsukasa

View larger $25.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190216-77188-1

UPC: 85356000026

ISBN-10: 1932454144

ISBN-13: 978-1932454147

Weight: 2.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Genres: Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime

Studio: Raijin Graphic Novels

Item Release Date: December 29, 2003

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The dark alleys of the Shinjuku District in Tokyo are filled with uncontrollable crime. Citizens seek the help of the City Hunter, a sure shot professional gunman who never misses his target with his Colt .357 magnum.

Specifications

Pages: 190

Size: 5 x 0.5 x 7.2 in

Language: English



Authors: Hojo Tsukasa

Related Items

Categories

Action | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Raijin Graphic Novels | Softcover Books