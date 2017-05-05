Twitter
Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)

$19.98

$16.98


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170505-64882-1
UPC: 883929275168
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Item Release Date: October 9, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Details

DC Universe Animated Original Movies: Batman / Justice League Double Feature – Justice League New Frontier + Batman Gotham Knight (Blu-ray)

It’s twice the action from Batman and the Justice League. Acclaimed screenwriters join forces with revered animation filmmakers on six spelling binding chapters chronicling Batman’s transition from novice crime to The Dark Knight in Batman: Gotham Knight. Then witness the epic saga of how Earth’s greatest champions formed the most powerful alliance from good ever assembled in Justice League: The New Frontier.

Special Features

  • Batman: Gotham Knight
  • Revealing Documentary "Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story"
  • A Mirror for the Bat - Featurette Exploring Batman and the Denizens of Gotham City
  • Audio Commentary
  • Bruce Timm Presents four Bonus Batman The Animated Series Episodes
  • Justice League: The New Frontier
  • Two Revealing Documentaries: The Super Heroes United - The Complete Justice League History and The Legion of Doom: The Pathology of the Super Villain
  • Audio Commentary
  • Featurette Comic Book Commentary: Homage to the New Frontier
  • Three Bonus Justice League Episodes

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1080p high definition 16x9 1.85:1 (Batman: Gotham Knight)
    1.78:1 (Justice League: The New Frontier)
  • Audio: Dolby Digital English 5.1, Spanish 2.0 (Batman: Gotham Knight)
    Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital English 5.1 (Justice League: The New Frontier)
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Runtime: 300

Cast: Alanna Ubach | Ana Ortiz | Andrea Romano | Brooke Shields | Corey Burton | Corey Padnos | Crystal Scales | David Boreanaz | Gary Dourdan | George Newbern | Green Lantern | Hynden Walch | Jason Marsden | Jeff Bennett | Jeremy Sisto | Jim Meskimen | Joe Alaskey | John Heard | Kevin Conroy | Kyle MacLachlan | Kyra Sedgwick | Lex Lang | Lucy Lawless | Miguel Ferrer | Neil Patrick Harris | Pat Musick | Phil Morris | Rob Paulsen | Scott Menville | Townsend Coleman
Directors: Dave Bullock | Yasuhiro Aoki | Yûichirô Hayashi

