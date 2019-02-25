Walt and El Grupo: The Untold Adventures DVD Edition with Collectible Timeline

$39.99
For ten weeks in 1941, Walt Disney, his wife Lilly, and sixteen colleagues from his studio visited nations in Latin America to gather story material for a series of films with South American themes. The feature documentary film Walt & El Grupo uses this framing device to explore inter-American relations, provide a rare glimpse into the artists who were part of the magic of Disney’s “golden age” and give an unprecedented look at the 39 year-old Walt Disney during one of the most challenging times of his entire life.
- Audio Commentary - Director Theodore Thomas and Historian J.B. Kaufman
Photos In Motion - How the photos literally came to life
From The Director’s Cut – 3 different segments taking you deeper into the story
Saludos Amigos – Original theatrical version
Original Theatrical Trailers: Saludos Amigos (1942); The Three Caballeros (1944)
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 107
Cast: Flávio Barroso | James Bodrero | Lee Blair | Lydia Bodrero | Mary Blair
Directors: Theodore Thomas
Project Name: Walt and El Grupo
