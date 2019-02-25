Share Page Support Us
Walt and El Grupo: The Untold Adventures DVD Edition with Collectible Timeline

Walt and El Grupo: The Untold Adventures DVD Edition with Collectible Timeline
Details

For ten weeks in 1941, Walt Disney, his wife Lilly, and sixteen colleagues from his studio visited nations in Latin America to gather story material for a series of films with South American themes. The feature documentary film Walt & El Grupo uses this framing device to explore inter-American relations, provide a rare glimpse into the artists who were part of the magic of Disney’s “golden age” and give an unprecedented look at the 39 year-old Walt Disney during one of the most challenging times of his entire life.

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary - Director Theodore Thomas and Historian J.B. Kaufman
    Photos In Motion - How the photos literally came to life
    From The Director’s Cut – 3 different segments taking you deeper into the story
    Saludos Amigos – Original theatrical version
    Original Theatrical Trailers: Saludos Amigos (1942); The Three Caballeros (1944)

Specifications

  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 107

Cast: Flávio Barroso | James Bodrero | Lee Blair | Lydia Bodrero | Mary Blair
Directors: Theodore Thomas
Project Name: Walt and El Grupo

