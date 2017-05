Paprika: Music From the Motion Picture – Enhanced Soundtrack

View larger $13.99 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Paprika is a Japanese animated film, based on Yasutaka Tsutsui’s 1993 novel about a female detective who investigates criminal cases by entering the dreams of her subjects. The film was directed by Satoshi Kon, animated by Madhouse Studios and was released by Sony Pictures Classics on May 25, 2007. The original score was composed by Susumu Hirasawa who also composed the soundtrack for Kon’s award-winning film, Millennium Actress, and equally-lauded television series Paranoia Agent.

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Daisuke Sakaguchi | Hideyuki Tanaka | Katsunosuke Hori | Kôichi Yamadera | Megumi Hayashibara | Mitsuo Iwata | Rikako Aikawa | Satomi Kôrogi | Shin'ichirô Ôta | Tôru Emori | Tôru Furuya | Yasutaka Tsutsui

Directors: Satoshi Kon

