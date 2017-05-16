Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini

$17.83
Alex (Olivier Gruner), a burned out LA cyborg cop, is forced by commissioner Farnsworth (Tim Thomerson) to find his former cyborg partner and lover Jared (Marjorie Monaghan) who’s about to deliver sensitive data to cyborg terrorists who wish to wage war against humans. Is he being played?
- Jared's Theme - theme from Nemesis by: Michel Rubini
- Nemesis Main Title by: Michel Rubini
- On the Hunt by: Michel Rubini
- Big Rocket by: Michel Rubini
- Down the Slide by: Michel Rubini
- Desert Run by: Michel Rubini
- Shang Loo by: Michel Rubini
- Blue Julian by: Michel Rubini
- Hammerheads by: Michel Rubini
- Robotomaniac by: Michel Rubini
- Exit Anji by: Michel Rubini
- Cable Ride by: Michel Rubini
- Marion Face by: Michel Rubini
- Jared's Theme - Blue Alex by: Michel Rubini
- Volcano Run by: Michel Rubini
- Time To Go by: Michel Rubini
- End Credits by: Michel Rubini
Cast: Borovnisa Blervaque | Branscombe Richmond | Brion James | Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Deborah Shelton | Jackie Earle Haley | Jennifer Gatti | Marjean Holden | Merle Kennedy | Nicholas Guest | Olivier Gruner | Thom Mathews | Thomas Jane | Tim Thomerson | Yuji Okumoto
Directors: Albert Pyun
