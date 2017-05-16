Twitter
Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini

Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini
$17.83

$14.90


4 in stock


CDSKU: 170517-64797-1
UPC: 827034008822
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Thriller
Studio: Perserverance
Original U.S. Release: January 29, 1993
Item Release Date: February 10, 2015
Rating: R
Details

Alex (Olivier Gruner), a burned out LA cyborg cop, is forced by commissioner Farnsworth (Tim Thomerson) to find his former cyborg partner and lover Jared (Marjorie Monaghan) who’s about to deliver sensitive data to cyborg terrorists who wish to wage war against humans. Is he being played?

Playlists

Cast: Borovnisa Blervaque | Branscombe Richmond | Brion James | Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa | Deborah Shelton | Jackie Earle Haley | Jennifer Gatti | Marjean Holden | Merle Kennedy | Nicholas Guest | Olivier Gruner | Thom Mathews | Thomas Jane | Tim Thomerson | Yuji Okumoto
Directors: Albert Pyun

