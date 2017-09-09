Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack

$9.98
$7.89
UPC: 076732614426
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Robert Zemeckis items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Science Fiction
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: July 3, 1985
Item Release Date: September 23, 1985
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This CD release features music from the original soundtrack for Back To The Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Playlists
- The Power Of Love by: Huey Lewis And The News
- Time Bomb Town by: Lindsey Buckingham
- Back To The Future by: The Outatime Orchestra
- Heaven Is One Step Away by: Eric Clapton
- Back In Time by: Huey Lewis And The News
- Back To The Future Overture by: The Outatime Orchestra
- The Wallflower (Dance With Me Henry) by: Etta James
- Night Train by: The Starlighters
- Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine) by: The Starlighters
- Johnny B. Goode by: The Starlighters
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Christopher Lloyd | Claudia Wells | Crispin Glover | Frances Lee McCain | George DiCenzo | Lea Thompson | Marc McClure | Michael J. Fox | Thomas F. Wilson | Wendie Jo Sperber
Directors: Robert Zemeckis
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | CD | Comedy | MCA Records | Music | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space