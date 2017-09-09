Twitter
Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
$9.98

$7.89


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170815-67112-1
UPC: 076732614426
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: July 3, 1985
Item Release Date: September 23, 1985
Rating: PG
This CD release features music from the original soundtrack for Back To The Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christopher Lloyd | Claudia Wells | Crispin Glover | Frances Lee McCain | George DiCenzo | Lea Thompson | Marc McClure | Michael J. Fox | Thomas F. Wilson | Wendie Jo Sperber
Directors: Robert Zemeckis

