Share Page Support Us Previous page navigation The Punisher Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Mike Baron Marvel Comics 12416 View larger $9.89 $8.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 1 in stock VcomSKU: Weight: 0.6 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. Product Types: Books | ComicsGenres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science FictionThe Punisher Comic Book Issue No. 2 1987 Marvel Comics, Story by Mike Baron. Art by Klaus Janson. Explore More...Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science FictionProduct Types: Books > ComicsRelated ItemscomSKU: Weight: 0.6 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. # Page Link Short Link #