Barbarella Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: October 10, 1968

Item Release Date: July 3, 2012

Rating: PG

In the 41st century the sexy astronaut Barbarella (Jane Fonda) travels to the planet Lythion to destroy the evil Durand Durand. She is accompanied by her blind guardian angel, Pygar.

Runtime: 98

Aspect Ratio: 1080p HD

Audio: English Mono Dolby TrueHD

Subtitles: English/English SDH/French/Spanish/Portuguese

Cast: Anita Pallenberg | Claude Dauphin | David Hemmings | Jane Fonda | John Phillip Law | Marcel Marceau | Milo O'Shea

Directors: Roger Vadim

