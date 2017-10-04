James Cameron’s Avatar Extended Blu-ray Collector’s Edition 3-Disc Set

Blu-ray Set SKU: 171004-67831-1

Details

Experience the spectacular world of James Cameron’s Avatar as never before with this all-new three-disc extended collector’s edition. The journey begins with three movie versions: the original theatrical release, the special edition re-release, and the exclusive extended cut not shown in theaters. And that’s just what’s on the first Blu-ray disc. The set’s bonus feature run more than eight hours and include over 45 minutes of deleted scenes; actor’s screen tests; on-location footage; feature-length documentaries on the film’s groundbreaking production; an interactive scene-deconstruction feature that lets you explore different levels of production for 17 scenes; a comprehensive guide to the world of Pandora; and more. The greatest adventure of all time just got bigger and better.

This set includes three versions of the movie, featuring the previously unreleased extended cut, plus more than eight hours of bonus features including over 45 minutes of deleted scenes, interactive scene deconstruction, Pandorapedia, documentaries and featurettes, and BD-LIVE content (requires compatible player and Internet connection).

Special Features

Disc 1: Three Movie Versions

Original Theatrical Edition (includes family audio track with objectionable language removed)

Special Edition Re-Release (includes family audio track with objectionable language removed)

Collector’s Extended Cut with 16 additional minutes, including alternate opening on earth

Disc 2: Filmmaker's Journey

Over 45 minutes of never-before-seen deleted scenes

Capturing Avatar: Feature-length documentary covering the 16-year filmmakers’ journey, including interviews with James Cameron, Jon Landau, cast and crew

A Message from Pandora: James Cameron’s visit to the Amazon rainforest

The 2006 art reel: Original pitch of the Avatar vision

Brother termite test: Original motion capture test

The ILM prototype: Visual effects reel

Screen tests: Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldana

Zoë’s life cast: Makeup session footage

On-set footage as live-action filming begins

VFX progressions

Crew film: The Volume

Disc 3: Pandora's Box

Interactive scene deconstruction: Explore the stages of production of 17 different scenes through three viewing modes: capture level, template level, and final level with picture-in-picture reference

Production featurettes: Sculpting Avatar, Creating the Banshee, Creating the Thanator, The AMP Suit, Flying Vehicles, Na’vi Costumes, Speaking Na’vi, Pandora Flora, Stunts, Performance Capture, Virtual Camera, The 3D Fusion Camera, The Simul-Cam, Editing Avatar, Scoring Avatar, Sound Design, The Haka: The Spirit of New Zealand

Avatar original script

Avatar screenplay by James Cameron

Pandorapedia: Comprehensive guide to Pandora

Lyrics from five songs by James Cameron

The art of Avatar: Over 1,850 images in 16 themed galleries (The World of Pandora, The Creatures, Pandora Flora, Pandora Bioluminescence, The Na’vi, The Avatars, Maquettes, Na’vi Weapons, Na’vi Props, Na’vi Musical Instruments, RDA Designs, Flying Vehicles, AMP Suit, Human Weapons, Land Vehicles, One-Sheet Concepts)

BD-Live Extras

BD-Live extras require a BD-Live-enabled player and an Internet connection. The following extras may be available a limited-time only and are subject to change over time: Crew Short: The Night Before Avatar; additional screen tests, including Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, and Laz Alonso; speaking Na’vi rehearsal footage; Weta Workshop: walk-and-talk presentation

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Number of Discs: 3

Runtime: 162

Region: A

Subtitles: English, Spanish, Portuguese

Language: English (Dolby Surround), English (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1), Portuguese (Dolby Digital 5.1), French (Dolby Digital 5.1), Spanish (Dolby Digital 5.1)

Cast: CCH Pounder | Dileep Rao | Giovanni Ribisi | Joel David Moore | Laz Alonso | Matt Gerald | Michelle Rodriguez | Sam Worthington | Scott Lawrence | Sean Anthony Moran | Sigourney Weaver | Stephen Lang | Wes Studi | Zoe Saldana

Directors: James Cameron

