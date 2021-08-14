Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]

Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]
View larger
$10.05
From: $8.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr1
SKU: 210814-88345-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1
SKU: 210814-88345-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]

  • Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
  • Genres: Art and Culture
  • Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
  • Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Erotic | Event | Photojournalism | Transportation
  • This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
  • Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
  • Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
  • Watermark will not appear on your photo.
  • This item is sold as a collectible from one collector to another with no rights given or implied. In most cases, we either own the copyright to an image or own the original source negative. We also print public domain images and use a variety of sources for them, never knowingly listing infringing material. It is our belief that those items are in the public domain and do not infringe anyone's copyright. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item immediately.

Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is a spring celebration that takes place in Washington, D.C. The event commemorates the March 27, 1912, gift of Japanese cherry trees from Tokyo City, Japan Mayor Yukio Ozaki to the city of Washington, D.C. Large helium balloons, floats, marching bands from across the United States, music and showmanship are all part of the Festival’s parade and related activities.

Explore More...

Related Items

Life Magazine (July 7, 1972) George McGovern Self-Portrait Cover [J98]
Original New York City Subway Map (1985)
RES Magazine (Vol. 9 No. 4) Michel Gondry, Natalie Jeremijenko [9211]
Henri de Toulouse Lautrec Aristide Bruant dans son cabaret Original Lithographic Poster Print 18 x 26 Inch
RARE The Village Voice Brooklyn Pour Craft Beer Festival 4×6 inch Promotional Guide (September 24, 2016) [A08]
Olympic Figure Skater Kristi Yamaguchi at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0008]
Flying Flowers 24×20 inch SanDisk Promotional Poster Signed by Photographer Rick Sammon [J06]
RES Magazine (Vol. 8 No. 1) Mike Mills, Jeremy Blake [12117]
RES Magazine (Vol. 8 No. 6) Animal Collective, DangerDoom, Christian Marclay [12132]
Departures Magazine – Travel Magazine (November/December 2008) [L76]
Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr1SKU: 210814-88345-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Colorful Gown Chorus at 2012 National Cherry Blossom Parade and Festival Photo [210809-0003]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1SKU: 210814-88345-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New