High Gloss: The Art of Vijat Mohindra Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 210125-84795-1

ISBN-10: 1419750240

ISBN-13: 9781419750243

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Fantasy | Film Noir | Mature

Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Cernunnos

Item Release Date: November 10, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The ﬁrst monograph showcasing the pop and glossy universe of young Hollywood’s favorite photographer.

Considered young Hollywood’s favorite photographer, Vijat Mohindra has created a unique and colorful style that he’s brought to the covers of the world’s hippest magazines. His ultra-modernist and hyper-synthetic aesthetic appeals to millennials, and the dazzling anti-vérité style of his work has attracted celebrity clientele such as Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Nicki Minaj, Gwen Stefani, and Kim Kardashian West. With them, he has created iconic covers for publications such as Paper magazine, Gay Times, Attitude, and Plastik.

Fascinated by all those who defy norms, genders, and boundaries, this former assistant of David La Chapelle never ceases to celebrate our diﬀerences in fantasy worlds where Paris Hilton, Amanda Lepore, Tyra Banks, and A$AP Rocky could all live together. This is his first monograph ever published and includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book. A must-have for anyone interested in fashion and photography.

Specifications

Pages: 256

Size: 9.38 x 1 x 12.25 in

Language: English



Artists: Vijat Mohindra

Subject: A$Ap Rocky | Angelyne | Kim Kardashian West | Miley Cyrus | Nicki Ninaj | Pamela Anderson | Paris Hilton | Tyra Banks | Vijat Mohindra

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Art and Culture | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Film Noir | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams - Cernunnos | Mature | The Museum of Fantastic Art