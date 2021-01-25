Share Page Support Us
High Gloss: The Art of Vijat Mohindra Hardcover Edition

$50.00

$35.70


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210125-84795-1
ISBN-10: 1419750240
ISBN-13: 9781419750243
Weight: 4.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Fantasy | Film Noir | Mature
Studio: Harry N. Abrams - Cernunnos
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020
Item Release Date: November 10, 2020

Details

The ﬁrst monograph showcasing the pop and glossy universe of young Hollywood’s favorite photographer.

Considered young Hollywood’s favorite photographer, Vijat Mohindra has created a unique and colorful style that he’s brought to the covers of the world’s hippest magazines. His ultra-modernist and hyper-synthetic aesthetic appeals to millennials, and the dazzling anti-vérité style of his work has attracted celebrity clientele such as Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Nicki Minaj, Gwen Stefani, and Kim Kardashian West. With them, he has created iconic covers for publications such as Paper magazine, Gay Times, Attitude, and Plastik.

Fascinated by all those who defy norms, genders, and boundaries, this former assistant of David La Chapelle never ceases to celebrate our diﬀerences in fantasy worlds where Paris Hilton, Amanda Lepore, Tyra Banks, and A$AP Rocky could all live together. This is his first monograph ever published and includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book. A must-have for anyone interested in fashion and photography.

Specifications

  • Pages: 256
  • Size: 9.38 x 1 x 12.25 in
  • Language: English


Artists: Vijat Mohindra
Subject: A$Ap Rocky | Angelyne | Kim Kardashian West | Miley Cyrus | Nicki Ninaj | Pamela Anderson | Paris Hilton | Tyra Banks | Vijat Mohindra

