DC Metro Trains Pulling into Station Photo Print [210803-0011]

- Photographer René Carson
- Genres: Art and Culture
- Studios: Hit Pictures
- Product Release Date: August 30, 2011
Washington DC’s Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) was created by an interstate compact in 1967 and today operates the Washington DC regional transportation system in the national capital area. According to the DC Metro website, the authority began constructing its rail system in 1969, later acquiring four regional bus systems in 1973. The first phase of Metrorail began operation in 1976.
As of 2021, Metrorail serves 91 subway train stations and has 117 miles of track. Metrobus serves the nation’s capital with 1,500 buses. The combined Metrorail and Metrobus operations serve a population of approximately 4 million within a 1,500-square mile jurisdiction. Metro started its para-transit service, called MetroAccess, in 1994, providing more than 2.3 million trips per year.
- Art/Photo Categories: Photojournalism | Cityscape > Street | Transportation > Train