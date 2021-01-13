Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Life Magazine (October 13, 1972) Sinking The Lusitania, FBI Shake-up, Heart Surgeon Ted Terrific [J96]

Life Magazine (October 13, 1972) Sinking The Lusitania, FBI Shake-up, Heart Surgeon Ted Terrific [J96]
View larger

$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 210113-84251-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Art and Culture | Biography | Drama
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Life Magazine (October 13, 1972) Sinking The Lusitania World War I, FBI Shake-up, Heart Surgeon Ted Terrific.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Life Magazine

Related Items

War for the Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Michael Giacchino
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back 22 x 34 Inch 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Movie Poster
Arthur Penn by Robin Wood (Praeger Film Library 1969) [193125]
Life Magazine (December 1, 1972) President Harry Truman Cover, Henry Kissinger in Paris [J93]
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock Comic (No. 198, October 1968) Joe Kubert [9067]
The Glory of Their Times – First Vintage Books Edition (August 1985, Paperback)
The Prince and the Nature Girl
STARS! Paperback Edition (1984)
American Made Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD
Sleeping Dogs Special Blu-ray Edition

Categories

Art and Culture | Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers