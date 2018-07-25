Here To Be Heard: The Story of the Slits DVD Special Edition

View larger $21.95 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Here To Be Heard: The Story of the Slits is a film about the world’s first all girl punk band who formed in London in 1976, contemporaries of The Clash & The Sex Pistols, they are the pioneering godmothers of the musical movement known as “Punky Reggae”. The film tells the story of the band and the lives of the women involved, from the bands inception in 1976 to the bands end in 2010 coinciding at the death of lead vocalist Ari Up. When Ari passed away she was working with SLITS tour manager and friend Jennifer Shagawat on a film about the band. After Ari passed and the film was still not completed Jennifer contacted her long time friend bill over at Molasses Manifesto to come on and help finish the project.

Film includes Viv Albertine (SLITS Guitarist), Ari Up (Slits Vocalist), Palmolive (SLITS Founder/First Drummer), Tessa Pollitt (SLITS Bass Player), Bruce Smith (SLITS Second/PIL Drummer), Hollie Cook (SLITS Vocalist/Keyboards/Percussion), Vivien Goldman (NYU’s Punk Professor), Don Letts (Former SLITS Manager/Punk Documentarian), Dennis Bovell (Producer of The SLITS album CUT), Paul Cook (Sex Pistols Drummer), Gina Birch (Raincoats Bass Player), Adrien Sherwood (Producer/Long time friend and collaborator of the band) and many more! Film includes previously unseen footage of the band, as well as photographs, & newspaper clippings.

Special Features

Storytime With Tess Vol 1-6

Archive Reel 76-80

Photo Shoot 1981

Earthbeat Live 1981

Specifications

Runtime: 84

Region: zero

Audio: 2.0 Stereo

Aspect Ratio: 16.9

Cast: Dennis Bovell | Don Letts | Helen Reddington | Hollie Cook | The Slits | Viv Albertine | Viven Goldman | Zoe Howe

Directors: William E. Badgley

Subject: The Slits

