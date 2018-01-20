Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet

CD SKU: 180117-69688-1

UPC: 602498866054

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Formats: CD

Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Musical

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: January 1, 2005

Item Release Date: November 8, 2005

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Music from and inspired by Get Rich or Die Tryin’ the motion picture starring 50 Cent. The item includes the original liner notes booklet and is in overall great condition. There are a few small creases in the booklet.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: 50 Cent | Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje | Ashley Walters | Joy Bryant | Marc John Jefferies | Omar Benson Miller | Sullivan Walker | Terrence Howard | Tory Kittles | Viola Davis

Directors: Jim Sheridan

Project Name: Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Contributors: 50 Cent | Lloyd Banks | M.O.P. | Mobb Deep | Olivia Longott | Spider Loc | Tony Yayo | Young Buck

Related Items

Categories

Biography | CD | Crime | Drama | Featured | Musical | Paramount Pictures