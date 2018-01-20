Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Music From or Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD + Liner Notes Booklet

$14.99
$8.96
UPC: 602498866054
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Formats: CD
Genres: Biography | Crime | Drama | Musical
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: January 1, 2005
Item Release Date: November 8, 2005
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Music from and inspired by Get Rich or Die Tryin’ the motion picture starring 50 Cent. The item includes the original liner notes booklet and is in overall great condition. There are a few small creases in the booklet.
Playlists
- Hustler's Ambition by: 50 Cent
3:57
- What If by: 50 Cent
3:05
- Things Change by: 50 Cent | Spider Loc
3:59
- You Already Know by: 50 Cent | Lloyd Banks
4:15
- When Death Becomes U by: 50 Cent | M.O.P.
3:05
- Have A Party by: Mobb Deep | Nate Dogg
3:56
- We Both Think Alike by: 50 Cent | Olivia Longott
3:06
- Don't Need No Help by: Young Buck
2:50
- Get Low by: Lloyd Banks
3:56
- Fake Love by: Tony Yayo
3:21
- Window Shopper by: 50 Cent
3:10
- Born Alone, Die Alone by: Lloyd Banks
3:00
- You A Shooter by: 50 Cent | Mobb Deep
3:05
- I Don't Know, Officer by: 50 Cent | Spider Loc
4:32
- Talk About Me by: 50 Cent
3:41
- When It Rains It Pours by: 50 Cent
4:02
- Best Friend by: 50 Cent
4:11
- I'll Whip Ya Head Boy by: 50 Cent | Young Buck
3:56
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: 50 Cent | Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje | Ashley Walters | Joy Bryant | Marc John Jefferies | Omar Benson Miller | Sullivan Walker | Terrence Howard | Tory Kittles | Viola Davis
Directors: Jim Sheridan
Project Name: Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Contributors: 50 Cent | Lloyd Banks | M.O.P. | Mobb Deep | Olivia Longott | Spider Loc | Tony Yayo | Young Buck
Related Items
Categories
Biography | CD | Crime | Drama | Featured | Musical | Paramount Pictures