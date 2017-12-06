Twitter
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren with Storm Troopers Oppression 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren with Storm Troopers Oppression 35 x 23 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.98

$9.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171204-68770-1
Part No: P3968
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Walt Disney Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Details

This amazing Star Wars poster features The First Order’s Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), backed up by a squadron of Stormtroopers.

Specifications

  • Size: 35x23 in

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens
Characters: Kylo Ren

