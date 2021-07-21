- Cast: Hideki Ninomiya | Kôjirô Hongô | Miwa Takada | Shiho Fujimura | Yoshihiko Aoyama
- Directors: Kazuo Mori | Kenji Misumi | Kimiyoshi Yasuda
- Filmography Daimajin | Return of Daimajin | Wrath of Daimajin
- Artists Matt Frank
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Monsters | Science Fiction
- Studios: Arrow
- Product Release Date: August 3, 2021
THE ANCIENT GOD DAIMAJIN ARISES!
The Daimajin Trilogy saw Daieis Kyoto studios bringing its own iconic movie monster to life in a unique but short-lived series that transplants the Golem legend to Japans Warring States period of the late-16th century.
In Daimajin, directed by Kimiyoshi Yasuda (Yokai Monsters, Zatoichi on the Road), the young son and daughter of the benevolent feudal lord Hanabusa flee to the mountains when their parents are slain by the treacherous usurper Odate. Ten years later, when the elderly priestess who has harbored them is also murdered, the rage of the slumbering ancient god that lies beneath the crumbling giant stone idol hidden deep in the forests in the mountains is invoked. In Return of Daimajin, Kenji Misumi (Tale of Zatoichi, Lone Wolf and Cub) brings his usual stylistic flourish, as the wrathful deity is roused from his new home on an island in the middle of a lake by the violent incursions of a vicious warlord. In the final film, Wrath of Daimajin, by veteran jidaigeki director Kazuo Mori, four young boys make a perilous trip to elicit the help of the ancient mountain god in freeing their family members who have been enslaved by a tyrannical lord.
Remarkably overlooked in the West, these three thrilling tales of feudal oppression and divine retribution meted out by the iconic stone warrior of the title combine lavish period detail with jaw-dropping special effects.
Check out the official Arrow trailer for The Daimajin Trilogy 3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set.
Special Features
- LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the three Daimajin films
- Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio for all films
- Optional English subtitles
- Illustrated collectors 100 page book featuring new essays by Jonathan Clements, Keith Aiken, Ed Godziszewski, Raffael Coronelli, Erik Homenick, Robin Gatto and Kevin Derendorf
- Postcards featuring the original Japanese artwork for all three films
- Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank
- DISC ONE - DAIMAJIN
- Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film expert Stuart Galbraith IV
- Newly filmed introduction by critic Kim Newman
- Bringing the Avenging God to Life, a brand new exclusive video essay about the special effects of the Daimajin films by Japanese film historian Ed Godziszewski
- Alternate opening credits for the US release as Majin - The Monster of Terror
- Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases
- Image gallery
- DISC TWO - RETURN OF DAIMAJIN
- Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film experts Tom Mes and Jasper Sharp
- My Summer Holidays with Daimajin, a newly filmed interview with Professor Yoneo Ota, director of the Toy Film Museum, Kyoto Film Art Culture Research Institute, about the production of the Daimajin films at Daiei Kyoto
- From Storyboard to Screen: Bringing Return of Daimajin to Life, a comparison of several key scenes in Return of Daimajin with the original storyboards
- Alternate opening credits for the US release as Return of the Giant Majin
- Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases
- Image gallery
- DISC THREE - WRATH OF DAIMAJIN
- Brand new audio commentary by Asian historian Jonathan Clements
- Interview with cinematographer Fujio Morita discussing his career at Daiei and his work on the Daimajin Trilogy
- Trailers for the original Japanese release
- Image Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono
- Language: Japanese
