The Daimajin Trilogy 3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

THE ANCIENT GOD DAIMAJIN ARISES!

The Daimajin Trilogy saw Daieis Kyoto studios bringing its own iconic movie monster to life in a unique but short-lived series that transplants the Golem legend to Japans Warring States period of the late-16th century.

In Daimajin, directed by Kimiyoshi Yasuda (Yokai Monsters, Zatoichi on the Road), the young son and daughter of the benevolent feudal lord Hanabusa flee to the mountains when their parents are slain by the treacherous usurper Odate. Ten years later, when the elderly priestess who has harbored them is also murdered, the rage of the slumbering ancient god that lies beneath the crumbling giant stone idol hidden deep in the forests in the mountains is invoked. In Return of Daimajin, Kenji Misumi (Tale of Zatoichi, Lone Wolf and Cub) brings his usual stylistic flourish, as the wrathful deity is roused from his new home on an island in the middle of a lake by the violent incursions of a vicious warlord. In the final film, Wrath of Daimajin, by veteran jidaigeki director Kazuo Mori, four young boys make a perilous trip to elicit the help of the ancient mountain god in freeing their family members who have been enslaved by a tyrannical lord.

Remarkably overlooked in the West, these three thrilling tales of feudal oppression and divine retribution meted out by the iconic stone warrior of the title combine lavish period detail with jaw-dropping special effects.

Special Features

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the three Daimajin films

Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio for all films

Optional English subtitles

Illustrated collectors 100 page book featuring new essays by Jonathan Clements, Keith Aiken, Ed Godziszewski, Raffael Coronelli, Erik Homenick, Robin Gatto and Kevin Derendorf

Postcards featuring the original Japanese artwork for all three films

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank

DISC ONE - DAIMAJIN

Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film expert Stuart Galbraith IV

Newly filmed introduction by critic Kim Newman

Bringing the Avenging God to Life, a brand new exclusive video essay about the special effects of the Daimajin films by Japanese film historian Ed Godziszewski

Alternate opening credits for the US release as Majin - The Monster of Terror

Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases

Image gallery

DISC TWO - RETURN OF DAIMAJIN

Brand new audio commentary by Japanese film experts Tom Mes and Jasper Sharp

My Summer Holidays with Daimajin, a newly filmed interview with Professor Yoneo Ota, director of the Toy Film Museum, Kyoto Film Art Culture Research Institute, about the production of the Daimajin films at Daiei Kyoto

From Storyboard to Screen: Bringing Return of Daimajin to Life, a comparison of several key scenes in Return of Daimajin with the original storyboards

Alternate opening credits for the US release as Return of the Giant Majin

Trailers for the original Japanese and US releases

Image gallery

DISC THREE - WRATH OF DAIMAJIN

Brand new audio commentary by Asian historian Jonathan Clements

Interview with cinematographer Fujio Morita discussing his career at Daiei and his work on the Daimajin Trilogy

Trailers for the original Japanese release

Image Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Subtitles: English

Audio: Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono

Language: Japanese

