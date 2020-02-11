Share Page Support Us
G.I. Joe U.S. Navy Serviceman 12 inch Fully Posable Figure (1997) [028]

View larger

$36.99

$29.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200211-80341-1
UPC: 076281814247
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | War
Studio: Hasbro | Kenner
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

G.I. Joe U.S. Navy Serviceman 12 inch Fully Posable Figure (1997).

This item is new but there a few bends in the packaging. Please review photos.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic
  • Size: 12 in


Characters: G.I. Joe

