Pacific Rim: Uprising Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by Lorne Balfe

CDSKU: 180415-72527-1
UPC: 731383694325
Part No: M2-36943
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Anime | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Legendary | Milan Records | Universal
Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2018
Item Release Date: April 6, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details

Ten years after the Battle of the Breach, the oceans have become restless once again, but the Jaeger program has evolved into the next generation for the PPDC. However, a mysterious organization has reopened the Breach for the Kaiju and a Jaeger has gone rogue. Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of Stacker Pentecost, rises up to stand against the evolved Kaiju and a mysterious rogue Jaeger to prevent humanity’s extinction and preserve his father’s legacy.

Written and directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim Uprising is the sequel to the original Pacific Rim directed by Guillermo Del Toro. The action-packed movie features an epic score by composer Lorne Balfe and a remix of Ramin Djawadi‘s original theme by Patrick Stump (of Fall Out Boy). The soundtrack also features a selection of hip hop songs by the likes of Wizkid, DJ Shadow and Anderson Paak.

Legendary Films and Universal released Pacific Rim Uprising on March 23, 2018.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adria Arjona | Burn Gorman | Cailee Spaeny | Charlie Day | Ivanna Sakhno | Jin Zhang | John Boyega | Lily Ji | Mackenyu | Rinko Kikuchi | Scott Eastwood | Shyrley Rodriguez | Tian Jing | Wesley Wong
Directors: Steven S. DeKnight
Project Name: Pacific Rim 2
Composers: Lorne Balfe
Contributors: Anderson Paak | DJ Shadow | Patrick Stump | Ramin Djawadi | Run The Jewels | Wizkid

