Pacific Rim: Uprising Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by Lorne Balfe

Details
Ten years after the Battle of the Breach, the oceans have become restless once again, but the Jaeger program has evolved into the next generation for the PPDC. However, a mysterious organization has reopened the Breach for the Kaiju and a Jaeger has gone rogue. Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of Stacker Pentecost, rises up to stand against the evolved Kaiju and a mysterious rogue Jaeger to prevent humanity’s extinction and preserve his father’s legacy.
Written and directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim Uprising is the sequel to the original Pacific Rim directed by Guillermo Del Toro. The action-packed movie features an epic score by composer Lorne Balfe and a remix of Ramin Djawadi‘s original theme by Patrick Stump (of Fall Out Boy). The soundtrack also features a selection of hip hop songs by the likes of Wizkid, DJ Shadow and Anderson Paak.
Legendary Films and Universal released Pacific Rim Uprising on March 23, 2018.
Playlists
- Pacific Rim Uprising by: Lorne Balfe
- Born Into War by: Lorne Balfe
- Rise of the Jaegers by: Lorne Balfe
- Go Big Or Go Extinct (Patrick Stump Remix) by: Patrick Stump | Ramin Djawadi
- Daddy Yo by: Wizkid
- Shatterdome Arrival by: Lorne Balfe
- Sneaking In by: Lorne Balfe
- Shao Industries by: Lorne Balfe
- Scrapper Chase by: Lorne Balfe
- Flashback by: Lorne Balfe
- Nobody Speak by: DJ Shadow | Run The Jewels
- Kaiju Brain by: Lorne Balfe
- Combat by: Lorne Balfe
- Obsidian Fury by: Lorne Balfe
- Get It Done by: Lorne Balfe
- Come Down by: Anderson Paak
- Shatterdome Attacked by: Lorne Balfe
- Amara by: Lorne Balfe
- Coming Together by: Lorne Balfe
- On The Move by: Lorne Balfe
- Mega Kaiju by: Lorne Balfe
- Battle Speech by: Lorne Balfe
- End Game by: Lorne Balfe
- Victory by: Lorne Balfe
- The Revenge by: Lorne Balfe
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Adria Arjona | Burn Gorman | Cailee Spaeny | Charlie Day | Ivanna Sakhno | Jin Zhang | John Boyega | Lily Ji | Mackenyu | Rinko Kikuchi | Scott Eastwood | Shyrley Rodriguez | Tian Jing | Wesley Wong
Directors: Steven S. DeKnight
Project Name: Pacific Rim 2
Composers: Lorne Balfe
Contributors: Anderson Paak | DJ Shadow | Patrick Stump | Ramin Djawadi | Run The Jewels | Wizkid
