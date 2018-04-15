Pacific Rim: Uprising Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by Lorne Balfe

View larger $14.98 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Ten years after the Battle of the Breach, the oceans have become restless once again, but the Jaeger program has evolved into the next generation for the PPDC. However, a mysterious organization has reopened the Breach for the Kaiju and a Jaeger has gone rogue. Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), son of Stacker Pentecost, rises up to stand against the evolved Kaiju and a mysterious rogue Jaeger to prevent humanity’s extinction and preserve his father’s legacy.

Written and directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim Uprising is the sequel to the original Pacific Rim directed by Guillermo Del Toro. The action-packed movie features an epic score by composer Lorne Balfe and a remix of Ramin Djawadi‘s original theme by Patrick Stump (of Fall Out Boy). The soundtrack also features a selection of hip hop songs by the likes of Wizkid, DJ Shadow and Anderson Paak.

Legendary Films and Universal released Pacific Rim Uprising on March 23, 2018.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adria Arjona | Burn Gorman | Cailee Spaeny | Charlie Day | Ivanna Sakhno | Jin Zhang | John Boyega | Lily Ji | Mackenyu | Rinko Kikuchi | Scott Eastwood | Shyrley Rodriguez | Tian Jing | Wesley Wong

Directors: Steven S. DeKnight

Project Name: Pacific Rim 2

Composers: Lorne Balfe

Contributors: Anderson Paak | DJ Shadow | Patrick Stump | Ramin Djawadi | Run The Jewels | Wizkid

