Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition Hardcover

Details

DC’s Action Comics is the longest-running continually published comic book in history¬, and it’s the series that launched the superhero genre with the introduction of Superman in 1938. DC Entertainment is celebrating its 80th anniversary with Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition, which features cover art by artist and DC Publisher Jim Lee.

Join DC in a celebration of Action’s amazing 80-year run, with reflections on Action Comics by Laura Siegel Larson (daughter of Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel) and celebrated writers Jules Feiffer, Tom DeHaven, David Hajdu, Larry Tye, Gene Luen Yang, Marv Wolfman and Paul Levitz. Featuring the very first Superman story, the debut of Supergirl, the first stories of arch-villains the Toyman and Brainiac, a never-before-published story from the original creative studio of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, dating back seven decades, and more!

Celebrate the hundreds of people who made Action Comics so impactful and culturally relevant for over eight decades with Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition.

Special Features

A new cover by legendary artist and DC Publisher Jim Lee

A never-before-published twelve-page Golden Age Superman story believed to have been written by Jerry Siegel with art by the Joe Shuster Studio

Text pieces including: an editor's note by Paul Levitz, a tribute to ACTION COMICS by Laura Siegel Larson (daughter of Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel), an introduction by Jules Feiffer, plus essays by Tom DeHaven ("It's Superman!"), David Hadju ("The Ten-Cent Plague"), Larry Tye ("Superman: The High-Flying History of America's Most EnduringHero") and Gene Luen Yang (SUPERMAN, NEW SUPER-MAN and the National Book Award finalist "American Born Chinese")

The new five-page story "The Game," written by Paul Levitz with art by Neal Adams

Superman stories from this collection include:

"The Coming of Superman," from ACTION COMICS #1, written by Jerry Siegel with art by Joe Shuster

"Revolution in San Monte," from from ACTION COMICS #2, written by Jerry Siegel with art by Joe Shuster

"The Terrible Toyman!" from ACTION COMICS #64, written by Don Cameron with art by Ed Dobrotka and George Roussos, featuring the debut of Toyman

"The Super-Key to Fort Superman," from ACTION COMICS #241, written by Jerry Coleman with art by Wayne Boring and Stan Kaye, featuring the first appearance of the Fortress of Solitude

"The Super-Duel in Space," from ACTION COMICS #242, written by Otto Binder with art by Al Plastino, featuring the debut of Brainiac

"The Supergirl from Krypton!" from ACTION COMICS #252, written by Otto Binder with art by Al Plastino, featuring the debut of Supergirl

"The World's Greatest Heroine!" from ACTION COMICS #262, written by Jerry Siegel with art by Jim Mooney

"The Superman Super-Spectacular!" from ACTION COMICS #309, written by Edmond Hamilton with art by Curt Swan and George Klein, featuring an appearance by President John F. Kennedy

"Superman Takes a Wife," from ACTION COMICS #484, written by Cary Bates with art by Curt Swan and Joe Giella

"If Superman Didn't Exist..." from ACTION COMICS #554, written by Marv Wolfman with art by Gil Kane

"Squatter," from ACTION COMICS #584, written by John Byrne with art by Byrne and Dick Giordano

"Ma Kent's Photo Album," from ACTION COMICS #655, written by Roger Stern with art by Kerry Gammill and Dennis Janke

"Secrets in the Night," from ACTION COMICS #662, written by Roger Stern with art by Bob McLeod

"A Hero's Journey," from ACTION COMICS #800, written by Joe Kelly with art by Pasqual Ferry, Duncan Rouleau, Lee Bermejo and others

"The Boy Who Stole Superman's Cape," from ACTION COMICS #0, written by Grant Morrison with art by Ben Oliver

Other key Action Comics stories in this title include:

"The Mystery of the Freight Train Robberies," from ACTION COMICS #1,written by Fred Guardineer with art by Guardineer, featuring the debut of Zatara

"The Origin of the Vigilante," from ACTION COMICS #42, written by Mort Weisinger with art by Mort Meskin, featuring the debut of the Vigilante

"The Assassin-Express Contract!" from ACTION COMICS #419, written by Len Wein with art by Carmine Infantino and Dick Giordano, featuring the debut of the Human Target

Specifications

Pages: 384

Size: 7.3 x 0.9 x 11.1 in



