Otomo Katsuhiro: 20 Posters – Reprints of Classic Posters Oversize Format Edition

Softcover Book SKU: 180504-72795-1

ISBN-10: 4756249779

ISBN-13: 9784756249777

Weight: 4.01 lbs

Condition: New

Studio: PIE International

Item Release Date: October 27, 2017

Details

To mark the 35th anniversary of the manga, AKIRA, PIE International is delighted to publish a new collection of classic Katsuhiro Otomo poster reprints. Throughout his long career, Katsuhiro Otomo has created many promotional posters for his film and manga works, as well as posters for events and advertising. Many great art pieces for such classic works as AKIRA, MEMORIES, SHORT PEACE, A FAREWELL TO WEAPONS and DOMU were released only in this form, and have since become hard to obtain collector’s items.

This collection contains high quality Japanese reprints of 20 sought-after classic posters that, until now, have been difficult for fans to get hold of. Handpicked by Otomo-Sensei himself, the collection contains eighteen 20″ × 14.2″ (508mm × 359mm) size color prints and two 40″ × 28.1″ (1016mm×712mm) size color prints folded in four, in a specially designed envelope folder. The back of the folder shows all the interior images.

Specifications

Size: 15 x 0.8 x 20.8 in

Pages: 20

Language: English



Artists: Otomo Katsuhiro

Filmography: Akira | Ghost in the Shell | Steamboy

