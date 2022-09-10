Marvel Uncanny Avengers Comic Issue No.1 2012 New York Comic-Con Exclusive Edition, Writer Rick Remender, Penciler/ Art Cover John Cassaday.
An all-new, all-different team of Avengers assemble from the ashes of AVX! Captain America begins his quest to create an Avengers unit comprised of Avengers and X-Men working together – so why is Professor X’s dream more at risk than ever?
Uncanny Avengers Comic Issue 1 2012 Convention Exclusive Edition of Marvel Mix-Tape 9140
