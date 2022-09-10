Share Page Support Us
Uncanny Avengers Comic Issue 1 2012 Convention Exclusive Edition of Marvel Mix-Tape 9140

Uncanny Avengers Comic Issue 1 2012 Convention Exclusive Edition of Marvel Mix-Tape 9140
$7.83
$6.99
3 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Uncanny Avengers Comic Issue No.1 2012 New York Comic-Con Exclusive Edition, Writer Rick Remender, Penciler/ Art Cover John Cassaday.
An all-new, all-different team of Avengers assemble from the ashes of AVX! Captain America begins his quest to create an Avengers unit comprised of Avengers and X-Men working together – so why is Professor X’s dream more at risk than ever?

