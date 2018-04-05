Twitter
Marvel’s The Avengers Mosaic Simplistic Collage 22 x 34 inch Comics Poster

View larger

$13.99

$9.97


5 in stock


PosterSKU: 180405-72376-1
Part No: RP14323
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Marvel Studios
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH:
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This dynamic large format poster features some of the main superheroes from Marvel Comics’ Avengers, represented in graphic and colorful style. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, The Hulk and others are represented.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in


Characters: Captain America | Hulk | Iron Man | Thor
Filmography: Avengers: Age of Ultron | Avengers: Infinity War | Captain America: The First Avenger | Ultimate Avengers

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Fantasy | Featured | Marvel Studios | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

