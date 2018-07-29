The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert (July 19, 1972)

$19.99
Item Release Date: July 19, 1972
Details
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert by Gil Kane, with paraphernalia by original Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko. The cover is a reprint of art work by John Romita (July 19, 1972).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: approx. 16 x 22 in. - poster
Publication: The Monster Times Magazine
Characters: Spider-Man
Artists: Gil Kane | John Romita | Steve Ditko
Related Items
Categories
