The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert (July 19, 1972)

View larger $19.99 From: $12.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 5 Options \/ V1 $12.97 V2 $12.97 V3 $12.97 V4 $12.97 V5 $12.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V1 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V2 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V3 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V4 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock V5





V1 SKU: 180729-74537-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. V2 SKU: 180729-74537-2

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. V3 SKU: 180729-74537-3

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. V4 SKU: 180729-74537-4

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. V5 SKU: 180729-74537-5

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 180729-74537-1Weight: 1.02 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74537-2Weight: 1.02 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74537-3Weight: 1.02 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74537-4Weight: 1.02 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180729-74537-5Weight: 1.02 lbsCondition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Spider-Man items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Posters - Original

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Item Release Date: July 19, 1972

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert by Gil Kane, with paraphernalia by original Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko. The cover is a reprint of art work by John Romita (July 19, 1972).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: approx. 16 x 22 in. - poster



Publication: The Monster Times Magazine

Characters: Spider-Man

Artists: Gil Kane | John Romita | Steve Ditko

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Magazines & Newspapers | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art