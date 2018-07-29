Share Page Support Us
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert (July 19, 1972)

1 in stock
V2
1 in stock
V3
1 in stock
V4
1 in stock
V5
V1 SKU: 180729-74537-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
V2 SKU: 180729-74537-2
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
V3 SKU: 180729-74537-3
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
V4 SKU: 180729-74537-4
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
V5 SKU: 180729-74537-5
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Posters - Original
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Item Release Date: July 19, 1972
Details

The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 13 with Spider-Man Poster Insert by Gil Kane, with paraphernalia by original Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko. The cover is a reprint of art work by John Romita (July 19, 1972).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: approx. 16 x 22 in. - poster


Publication: The Monster Times Magazine
Characters: Spider-Man
Artists: Gil Kane | John Romita | Steve Ditko

