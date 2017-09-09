Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

View larger $11.99 $7.79 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Details

The soundtrack to the sequel for Eddie & the Cruisers follows the basic blueprint of John Cafferty’s songs for the first film – they’re all high-energy pounding three-chord rock & roll sounding a bit like Bruce Springsteen or Bob Seger. There may not be a song as good as ‘The Dark Side ‘ but the music is still enjoyable for hardcore fans of the original. – Stephen Thomas ErlewineFull performer name: John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band. Personell: John Cafferty (vocals guitar keyboards); Gary Gramolini (guitar); Michael ‘Tunes’ Atunes (saxophone); Bob Cotoia (keyboards); Pat Lupo (bass); Kenny Jo Silva (drums). Engineers: Karl Rassmussen John Muldowney Tony.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Sherwood | Bernie Coulson | David Matheson | Kate Lynch | Marina Orsini | Mark Holmes | Matthew Laurance | Michael Paré | Michael Rhoades | Paul Markle

Directors: Jean-Claude Lord

