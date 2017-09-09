Twitter
Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$11.99

$7.79


5 in stock


CDSKU: 170813-67077-1
UPC: 614223200224
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Musical | Romance | Sequels
Studio: Volcano Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: August 18, 1989
Item Release Date: January 1, 1999
Rating: PG-13
Details

The soundtrack to the sequel for Eddie & the Cruisers follows the basic blueprint of John Cafferty’s songs for the first film – they’re all high-energy pounding three-chord rock & roll sounding a bit like Bruce Springsteen or Bob Seger. There may not be a song as good as ‘The Dark Side ‘ but the music is still enjoyable for hardcore fans of the original. – Stephen Thomas ErlewineFull performer name: John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band. Personell: John Cafferty (vocals guitar keyboards); Gary Gramolini (guitar); Michael ‘Tunes’ Atunes (saxophone); Bob Cotoia (keyboards); Pat Lupo (bass); Kenny Jo Silva (drums). Engineers: Karl Rassmussen John Muldowney Tony.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Sherwood | Bernie Coulson | David Matheson | Kate Lynch | Marina Orsini | Mark Holmes | Matthew Laurance | Michael Paré | Michael Rhoades | Paul Markle
Directors: Jean-Claude Lord

Categories

Adventure | CD | Drama | Featured | Music | Musical | Romance | Sequels | Throwback Space | Volcano Entertainment

