Hulk vs. Wolverine Original 13×19 inch Promotional Movie Poster [i91]

- Cast: Bryce Johnson | Fred Tatasciore | French Tickner | Graham McTavish | Grey Griffin | Janyse Jaud | Jay Brazeau | Jonathan Holmes | Kari Wahlgren | Matthew Wolf | Michael Adamthwaite | Nicole Oliver | Paul Dobson | Qayam Devji | Scott McNeil
- Directors: Frank Paur | Sam Liu
- Project Name Hulk vs. Wolverine
- Characters Hulk | Wolverine
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Science Fiction
- Studios: Marvel Studios
- Original Release Date: January 27, 2009
- Rating: PG-13
Hulk vs. Wolverine Original 13×19 inch Promotional Movie Poster.
Item has bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 13 x 19.5 in
