John Carpenter’s Lost Themes

Details
Lost Themes is the debut solo album from legendary director and composer John Carpenter, the filmmaker behind the cult films Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13, The Thing, Escape From New York, The Fog, They Live and more.
John Carpenter has been responsible for much of the horror genre’s most striking soundtrack work in the fifteen movies he’s both directed and scored. The themes can instantly flood his fans’ musical memory with imagery of a menacing shape stalking a babysitter, a relentless wall of ghost-filled fog, lightning-fisted kung fu fighters, or a mirror holding the gateway to hell. The all-new music on Lost Themes asks Carpenter’s acolytes to visualize their own nightmares.
Playlists
- Side A
- Vortex by: John Carpenter
- Obsidian by: John Carpenter
- Fallen by: John Carpenter
- Domain by: John Carpenter
- Side B
- Mystery by: John Carpenter
- Abyss by: John Carpenter
- Wraith by: John Carpenter
- Purgatory by: John Carpenter
- Night by: John Carpenter
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
