John Carpenter’s Lost Themes

Details

Lost Themes is the debut solo album from legendary director and composer John Carpenter, the filmmaker behind the cult films Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13, The Thing, Escape From New York, The Fog, They Live and more.

John Carpenter has been responsible for much of the horror genre’s most striking soundtrack work in the fifteen movies he’s both directed and scored. The themes can instantly flood his fans’ musical memory with imagery of a menacing shape stalking a babysitter, a relentless wall of ghost-filled fog, lightning-fisted kung fu fighters, or a mirror holding the gateway to hell. The all-new music on Lost Themes asks Carpenter’s acolytes to visualize their own nightmares.

