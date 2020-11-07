Ninja III The Domination Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Slipcover

View larger $17.99 $13.99 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: September 14, 1984

Item Release Date: June 12, 2018

Rating: R

ONLY A NINJA CAN KILL A NINJA!

Aerobic instructor Christie Ryder (Lucinda Dickey, Breakin’, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo) becomes possessed by the spirit of an evil ninja when she comes to his aid after he was shot down. Dominated by the killer’s vicious and relentless rage, she sets out to brutally attack his enemies. Her boyfriend, confused by Christie’s changing personality and afraid that he might be her next victim, enlists the help of Yamada (Shô Kosugi, Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja). In a life-threatening exorcism and ultimate fight to the death, Yamada proves that he is Christie’s only chance for survival.

The item is still sealed in original packaging and there is some wear on the slipcover. Please review photos for condition details.

New 4K scan from the original film elements

New interview with actress Lucinda Dickey

New interview with actor Jordan Bennett

New interview with producer/stuntman Alan Amiel

New audio interviews with Production Designer Elliot Ellentuck and Co-Composer Misha Segal featuring isolated tracks from the original score

Audio commentary by director Sam Firstenberg and stunt coordinator Steve Lambert

Theatrical trailer with optional Trailers From Hell commentary by screenwriter Josh Olson

Still Gallery

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 92 min

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Dale Ishimoto | David Chung | James Hong | Jordan Bennett | Lucinda Dickey | Sho Kosugi

Directors: Sam Firstenberg

Project Name: Ninja III: The Domination

