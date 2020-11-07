Ninja III The Domination Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Slipcover

$17.99
Details
ONLY A NINJA CAN KILL A NINJA!
Aerobic instructor Christie Ryder (Lucinda Dickey, Breakin’, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo) becomes possessed by the spirit of an evil ninja when she comes to his aid after he was shot down. Dominated by the killer’s vicious and relentless rage, she sets out to brutally attack his enemies. Her boyfriend, confused by Christie’s changing personality and afraid that he might be her next victim, enlists the help of Yamada (Shô Kosugi, Enter the Ninja, Revenge of the Ninja). In a life-threatening exorcism and ultimate fight to the death, Yamada proves that he is Christie’s only chance for survival.
The item is still sealed in original packaging and there is some wear on the slipcover. Please review photos for condition details.
Special Features
- New 4K scan from the original film elements
- New interview with actress Lucinda Dickey
- New interview with actor Jordan Bennett
- New interview with producer/stuntman Alan Amiel
- New audio interviews with Production Designer Elliot Ellentuck and Co-Composer Misha Segal featuring isolated tracks from the original score
- Audio commentary by director Sam Firstenberg and stunt coordinator Steve Lambert
- Theatrical trailer with optional Trailers From Hell commentary by screenwriter Josh Olson
- Still Gallery
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Subtitles: English
- Runtime: 92 min
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Dale Ishimoto | David Chung | James Hong | Jordan Bennett | Lucinda Dickey | Sho Kosugi
Directors: Sam Firstenberg
Project Name: Ninja III: The Domination
