- Cast: Angel David | Anna Thomson | Bai Ling | Bill Raymond | Brandon Lee | David Patrick Kelly | Ernie Hudson | Jon Polito | Kim Sykes | Laurence Mason | Marco Rodríguez | Michael Massee | Michael Wincott | Rochelle Davis | Sofia Shinas | Tony Todd
- Directors: Alex Proyas
- Project Name The Crow (1994)
- Artists For Love Not Lisa | Helmet | Jane Siberry | Machines Of Loving Grace | Medicine | My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult | Nine Inch Nails | Pantera | Rage Against the Machine | Rollins Band | Stone Temple Pilots | The Cure | The Jesus And Mary Chain | Violent Femmes
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Comic Based | Fantasy | Thrillers
- Studios: Atlantic Records | Warner Music Group
- Original Release Date: May 11, 1994
- Product Release Date: October 30, 2020
- Rating: R
The Crow Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP ROCKtober Vinyl Edition. The soundtrack to the 1994 thriller The Crow. This version is black vinyl with the Crow etching.
Playlists
- Burn by: The Cure
- Golgotha Tenement Blues by: Machines Of Loving Grace
- Big Empty by: Stone Temple Pilots
- Dead Souls by: Nine Inch Nails
- Darkness by: Rage Against the Machine
- Color Me Once by: Violent Femmes
- Ghostrider by: Rollins Band
- Milktoast by: Helmet
- The Badge by: Pantera
- Slip Slide Melting by: For Love Not Lisa
- After The Flesh by: My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
- Snakedriver by: The Jesus And Mary Chain
- Time Baby III by: Medicine
- It Can't Rain All The Time by: Jane Siberry
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: Black Vinyl
