Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series

$20.98
$15.98
UPC: 826924123027
Part No: LLLCD1230
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: January 25, 1985
Item Release Date: October 16, 2012
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting the dynamic original score soundtrack to the acclaimed 2011-2012 animated television series Thundercats, from Warner Bros. Animation, as seen on Cartoon Network. Composer Kevin Kliesch pulls out all the stops with his thrilling score to this successful reimagining of the classic 80’s TV show. His music bursts with action and teems with powerful emotion, providing much of the series’ heart and soul. This 2-CD SET is packed with sensational tracks from the series’ greatest moments. A must for animation and film/tv music fans!
Playlists
- Disc One
- ThunderCats Main Theme
The Sword of Omens
Ancient Spirits of Evil
Ramlak Rising
Song of the Petalars
Old Friends
Journey to the Tower of Omens
Legacy
The Duelist and the Drifter
Berbils
Sight Beyond Sight by: Kevin Kliesch
- Disc Two
- The Forest of Magi Oar
Into the Astral Plane
Between Brothers
New Alliances
Trials of Lion-O, Part 1
Native Son
Survival of the Fittest
Curse of Ratilla
Birth of the Blades
The Forever Bag
Recipe for Disaster
The Soul Sever
What Lies Above, Part 1
What Lies Above, Part 2 by: Kevin Kliesch
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Bob McFadden | Earl Hammond | Earle Hyman | Larry Kenney | Lynne Lipton | Peter Newman
Project Name: Thundercats
Composers: Kevin Kliesch
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | CD | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art