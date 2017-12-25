Twitter
Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series

Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series
View larger

Details

Presenting the dynamic original score soundtrack to the acclaimed 2011-2012 animated television series Thundercats, from Warner Bros. Animation, as seen on Cartoon Network. Composer Kevin Kliesch pulls out all the stops with his thrilling score to this successful reimagining of the classic 80’s TV show. His music bursts with action and teems with powerful emotion, providing much of the series’ heart and soul. This 2-CD SET is packed with sensational tracks from the series’ greatest moments. A must for animation and film/tv music fans!

Playlists

  • Disc One
  • ThunderCats Main Theme
    The Sword of Omens
    Ancient Spirits of Evil
    Ramlak Rising
    Song of the Petalars
    Old Friends
    Journey to the Tower of Omens
    Legacy
    The Duelist and the Drifter
    Berbils
    Sight Beyond Sight   by: Kevin Kliesch
  • Disc Two
  • The Forest of Magi Oar
    Into the Astral Plane
    Between Brothers
    New Alliances
    Trials of Lion-O, Part 1
    Native Son
    Survival of the Fittest
    Curse of Ratilla
    Birth of the Blades
    The Forever Bag
    Recipe for Disaster
    The Soul Sever
    What Lies Above, Part 1
    What Lies Above, Part 2   by: Kevin Kliesch

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bob McFadden | Earl Hammond | Earle Hyman | Larry Kenney | Lynne Lipton | Peter Newman
Project Name: Thundercats
Composers: Kevin Kliesch

