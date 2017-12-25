Thundercats – Music from the Warner Bros. Animation Television Series

View larger $20.98 $15.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Presenting the dynamic original score soundtrack to the acclaimed 2011-2012 animated television series Thundercats, from Warner Bros. Animation, as seen on Cartoon Network. Composer Kevin Kliesch pulls out all the stops with his thrilling score to this successful reimagining of the classic 80’s TV show. His music bursts with action and teems with powerful emotion, providing much of the series’ heart and soul. This 2-CD SET is packed with sensational tracks from the series’ greatest moments. A must for animation and film/tv music fans!

Playlists

Disc One



The Sword of Omens

Ancient Spirits of Evil

Ramlak Rising

Song of the Petalars

Old Friends

Journey to the Tower of Omens

Legacy

The Duelist and the Drifter

Berbils

Disc Two



Into the Astral Plane

Between Brothers

New Alliances

Trials of Lion-O, Part 1

Native Son

Survival of the Fittest

Curse of Ratilla

Birth of the Blades

The Forever Bag

Recipe for Disaster

The Soul Sever

What Lies Above, Part 1

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Project Name: Thundercats

Composers: Kevin Kliesch

